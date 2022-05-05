Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

NTRS stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.28 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

