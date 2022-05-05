NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 1,214,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $9,041,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369,223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

