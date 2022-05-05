NSI Retail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 140,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,505. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

