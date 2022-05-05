Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.60 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 31,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,866. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

