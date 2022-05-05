Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NTR opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

