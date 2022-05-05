NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 783.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 50,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NVIDIA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 135,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 929,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,860,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.30 and its 200 day moving average is $260.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.