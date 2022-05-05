Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $520.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $523.20 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $353.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

OSH traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,630,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,545. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

