Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 3.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,619. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 3.26 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

