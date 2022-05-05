OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.85.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

