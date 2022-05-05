Oddz Market Capitalization Reaches $3.89 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $556,476.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

