Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.50.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.51 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.76.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.