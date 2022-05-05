Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) COO Mark G. Sander Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.