ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,115. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

