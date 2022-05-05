Open Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $36,049.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $36,049.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

