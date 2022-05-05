Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Open Text by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

OTEX traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 319,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,566. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

