Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 214,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,566. Open Text has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

