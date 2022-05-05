Oppenheimer Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $130.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.
Shares of TNDM opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
