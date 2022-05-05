Oppenheimer Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $130.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Shares of TNDM opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,905 shares of company stock worth $842,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

