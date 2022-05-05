OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

