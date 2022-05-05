Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 81,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,134. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.