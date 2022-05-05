Orient Walt 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,646.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $612,879.85 and approximately $21,646.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00227277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00039788 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,660.32 or 1.99479856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

