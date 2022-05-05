Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

OEC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,441. The company has a market cap of $988.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

