Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 138,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Orion Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Orion Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

