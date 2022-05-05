Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

