Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

