Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $77,904,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

