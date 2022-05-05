Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $833,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.