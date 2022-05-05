Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

