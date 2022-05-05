Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $954,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $976,000.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $124.99 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

