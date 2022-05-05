Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.