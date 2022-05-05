Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,841 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

