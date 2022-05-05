Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years.

OXSQ opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OXSQ. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,809 shares of company stock valued at $400,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

