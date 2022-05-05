P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

PIII stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

