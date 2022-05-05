P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
