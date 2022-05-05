PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.01 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.