Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($70.91) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($70.56). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($70.91), with a volume of 388,508 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,676.
About Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)
Read More
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.