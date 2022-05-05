PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,955. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

