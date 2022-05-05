Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.54. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 791,017 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.