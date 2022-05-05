Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $16.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,196 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,278,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,569,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

