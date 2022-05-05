Palladium Partners LLC Has $23.03 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 51,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

