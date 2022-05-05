Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 9,508,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,092,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

