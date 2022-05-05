Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,295. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

