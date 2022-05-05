Palladium Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 7,171,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,601. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.