Palladium Partners LLC Sells 18,386 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 2,867,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,568. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

