Palladium Partners LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

