Palladium Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.74. 7,684,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $420.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

