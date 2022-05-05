Palladium Partners LLC Sells 69,143 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,143 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.