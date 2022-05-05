Palladium Partners LLC Sells 715 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

