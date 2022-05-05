Palladium Partners LLC Sells 7,922 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.04 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

