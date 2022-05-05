Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $305,781.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00219466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00468317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,617.84 or 1.94187345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 647,347,080 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.