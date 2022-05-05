Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.00. 237,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,403. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.97.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,366.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

